Nord/LB Analysts Give Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z) a €20.00 Price Target

Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) received a €20.00 ($24.69) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

P1Z has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €23.60 ($29.14) price target on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($30.31) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. equinet set a €21.50 ($26.54) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($24.69) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($28.40) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrizia Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €22.36 ($27.61).

SWX:P1Z remained flat at $€24.26 ($29.95) during mid-day trading on Monday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 1 year low of €17.00 ($20.99) and a 1 year high of €24.34 ($30.05).

