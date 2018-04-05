Nordex (NDX1) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($12.35) target price on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie set a €7.10 ($8.77) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.49) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($9.51) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Commerzbank set a €9.00 ($11.11) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €5.00 ($6.17) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.05 ($9.93).

ETR:NDX1 traded up €1.21 ($1.49) on Wednesday, reaching €9.16 ($11.31). 1,377,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,965. Nordex has a 52 week low of €7.09 ($8.75) and a 52 week high of €14.35 ($17.72).

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes wind power systems worldwide. It offers various wind turbines comprising N131 with 3 megawatt (MW) capacity for average wind speeds; N117 with 3 MW capacity for medium wind speeds; N100 with 3.3 MW capacity for strong-wind locations; N117 with 2.4 MW capacity for low-wind sites; N100 with 2.5 MW capacity for use in medium and low wind conditions; and N90 with 2.5 MW capacity used at strong-wind sites.

