Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 972.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $1,821,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Stockunas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.13, for a total value of $730,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,159.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,285 shares of company stock worth $19,553,930 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $135.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $7,693.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $107.16 and a 1 year high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/nordson-co-ndsn-holdings-decreased-by-brandywine-global-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.