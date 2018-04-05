Nordson (NDSN) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $157.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NDSN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Nordson and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.30.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,177. The company has a market capitalization of $7,848.92, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. Nordson has a twelve month low of $107.16 and a twelve month high of $151.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. analysts forecast that Nordson will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.35%.

In other Nordson news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $573,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 12,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $1,821,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,553,930 in the last 90 days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nordson by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,053,000 after purchasing an additional 503,093 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Nordson by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after acquiring an additional 207,792 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $17,035,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Nordson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 821,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,220,000 after acquiring an additional 100,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $14,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/nordson-ndsn-given-hold-rating-at-robert-w-baird.html.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.