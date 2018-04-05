Norma Group (NOEJ) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €57.00 ($70.37) price target from equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Group set a €70.00 ($86.42) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($91.36) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($72.84) price target on Norma Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.73 ($76.21).

Shares of ETR NOEJ traded up €0.35 ($0.43) during trading on Thursday, hitting €59.45 ($73.40). The company had a trading volume of 40,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €40.10 ($49.51) and a 12 month high of €65.95 ($81.42).

About Norma Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

