Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) PT Set at €68.00 by Baader Bank

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) has been assigned a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Commerzbank set a €56.00 ($69.14) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($88.89) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($72.84) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norma Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norma Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €61.40 ($75.80).

NOEJ opened at €59.10 ($72.96) on Wednesday. Norma Group has a twelve month low of €40.10 ($49.51) and a twelve month high of €65.95 ($81.42).

Norma Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

