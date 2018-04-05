Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 1,123 Shares of Visa (NYSE:V)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its holdings in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.2% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In related news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.37 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.21.

Shares of V opened at $119.81 on Thursday. Visa has a 1 year low of $88.13 and a 1 year high of $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $243,946.98, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/norris-perne-french-llp-mi-has-22-04-million-position-in-visa-v-updated-updated.html.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.