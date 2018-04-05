Insider Buying: North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) Insider Purchases 107,700 Shares of Stock

North American Energy Partners, Inc. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Energy Partners bought 107,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.01 per share, with a total value of C$754,977.00.

North American Energy Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 29th, North American Energy Partners purchased 10,700 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.75 per share, with a total value of C$72,225.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, North American Energy Partners purchased 8,200 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.82 per share, with a total value of C$55,924.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, North American Energy Partners purchased 7,500 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$52,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, North American Energy Partners purchased 8,600 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.10 per share, with a total value of C$61,060.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, North American Energy Partners purchased 800 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.26 per share, with a total value of C$5,008.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, North American Energy Partners purchased 177,000 shares of North American Energy Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.29 per share, with a total value of C$1,113,330.00.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$7.12 on Thursday. North American Energy Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.52 and a 12 month high of C$7.48.

North American Energy Partners (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$82.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$75.70 million. North American Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 5th.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of North American Energy Partners from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

North American Energy Partners Company Profile

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

