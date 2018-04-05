First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (HYLS) Position Boosted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the quarter. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV comprises approximately 1.2% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.65% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 798,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176,676 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 261,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 8,352.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV alerts:

NASDAQ HYLS opened at $47.74 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV has a 1-year low of $47.28 and a 1-year high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV (HYLS) Position Boosted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/northern-oak-wealth-management-inc-boosts-position-in-first-trust-exchange-traded-fund-iv-hyls-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.