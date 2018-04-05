Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.88 Million Position in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (IJK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth makes up approximately 3.3% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth worth $20,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $218.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth has a 52-week low of $187.04 and a 52-week high of $230.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.88 Million Position in iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth (IJK)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/northern-oak-wealth-management-inc-purchases-547-shares-of-ishares-sp-midcap-400-growth-ijk-updated-updated.html.

About iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.