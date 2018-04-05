Northern Star Resources (NESRF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, The Fly reports.

Shares of NESRF opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. Northern Star Resources has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $5.46.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Paulsens, WA Australia; Kundana, WA Australia; Kanowna Belle, WA Australia; Jundee, WA Australia; Tanami, NT Australia; and Exploration. The Exploration segment explores and evaluates gold mineralisation.

