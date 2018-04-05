Northgate (LON:NTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 518.60 ($7.28).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTG shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.32) target price on shares of Northgate in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($7.02) target price on shares of Northgate in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.42) target price on shares of Northgate in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Get Northgate alerts:

LON:NTG opened at GBX 331.20 ($4.65) on Thursday. Northgate has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($4.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 575.50 ($8.08).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Northgate (NTG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/northgate-ntg-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

Northgate Company Profile

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 53,000 vehicles from 77 locations in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 40,000 vehicles from 24 locations in Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.