Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Northwest Pipe earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.1737813863061 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 11,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,089. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.09. Northwest Pipe had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. research analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company is a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems. The Company produces steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure, and has approximately eight manufacturing facilities, located in Portland, Oregon; Denver, Colorado; Adelanto, California; Parkersburg, West Virginia; Saginaw, Texas; St.

