NOSTRUM OIL & G (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) vs. Devon Energy (DVN) Head to Head Comparison

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) and NOSTRUM OIL & G (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Devon Energy has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOSTRUM OIL & G has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Devon Energy and NOSTRUM OIL & G’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy 10.04% 6.92% 3.02% NOSTRUM OIL & G -6.38% -3.72% -1.20%

Dividends

Devon Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. NOSTRUM OIL & G does not pay a dividend. Devon Energy pays out 38.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Devon Energy and NOSTRUM OIL & G’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy $13.95 billion 1.21 $898.00 million $0.63 51.00 NOSTRUM OIL & G $347.98 million 2.45 -$81.97 million ($1.76) -10.30

Devon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G. NOSTRUM OIL & G is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Devon Energy and NOSTRUM OIL & G, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy 0 5 17 0 2.77 NOSTRUM OIL & G 0 0 0 0 N/A

Devon Energy presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Devon Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Devon Energy is more favorable than NOSTRUM OIL & G.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Devon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Devon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Devon Energy beats NOSTRUM OIL & G on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

NOSTRUM OIL & G Company Profile

Nostrum Oil and Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is the Chinarevskoye field located in north-west Kazakhstan. As of March 28, 2017, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 466mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

