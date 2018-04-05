Novo Nordisk (NVO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novo Nordisk earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9812556386209 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Novo Nordisk stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,027. The company has a market capitalization of $120,074.97, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Novo Nordisk had a return on equity of 82.72% and a net margin of 34.09%. research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th were paid a $0.8117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Novo Nordisk’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Novo Nordisk announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novo Nordisk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Novo Nordisk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

