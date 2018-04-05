Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Novo Nordisk earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.6978665373046 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Novo Nordisk stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,533. The stock has a market cap of $120,074.97, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Novo Nordisk has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Novo Nordisk had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 82.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 26th were paid a $0.8117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Novo Nordisk’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Novo Nordisk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Novo Nordisk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Novo Nordisk Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

