NRG Energy (NRG) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at UBS

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at UBS from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NRG. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 334,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,638. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9,678.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 19.56%. research analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 49.3% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,685.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

