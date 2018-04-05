NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.27

Media stories about NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) have trended positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NTT Docomo earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.2233101757051 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. NTT Docomo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NTT Docomo stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 175,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. NTT Docomo has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $95,837.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.10.

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. equities analysts expect that NTT Docomo will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

