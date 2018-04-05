NTT Docomo Inc (DCM) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of NTT Docomo Inc (NYSE:DCM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NTT Docomo were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in NTT Docomo by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NTT Docomo during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in NTT Docomo during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NTT Docomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in NTT Docomo during the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded NTT Docomo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine downgraded NTT Docomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. NTT Docomo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

NTT Docomo stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $95,837.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.10. NTT Docomo Inc has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

NTT Docomo (NYSE:DCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 12.38%. sell-side analysts expect that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC. (DOCOMO) is a mobile telecommunications carrier. The Company operates through three segments: telecommunications business, smart life business and other businesses. The telecommunications business segment includes mobile phone services (long-term evolution (LTE) (Xi) services and freedom of mobile multimedia access (FOMA) services), optical-fiber broadband service, satellite mobile communications services, international services and equipment sales related to these services.

