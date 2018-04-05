Nuvectra (NVTR) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Nuvectra in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray raised Nuvectra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Nuvectra in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVTR opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.81. Nuvectra has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $11.96 million for the quarter. Nuvectra had a negative return on equity of 72.64% and a negative net margin of 140.09%. analysts predict that Nuvectra will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuvectra by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuvectra by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares during the period. Lomas Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 395,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nuvectra by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares during the period. 46.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nuvectra

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

