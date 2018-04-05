NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, March 17th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

NVEE stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 121,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $590.30, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 15.89%. analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $137,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,925.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $545,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NV5 Global by 123.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 6,792.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 536.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc, formerly NV5 Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company provides professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. It focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure, energy, program management, and environmental solutions.

