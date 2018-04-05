Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nvidia were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in Nvidia by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 590 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nvidia during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nvidia by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Nvidia by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nvidia during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Nvidia alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. UBS began coverage on Nvidia in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nvidia from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Nvidia in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nvidia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $226.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $136,336.75, a PE ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nvidia has a 12 month low of $95.49 and a 12 month high of $254.50.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Nvidia had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 45.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nvidia will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Nvidia’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $7,674,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,320,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,772.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,182. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/nvidia-co-nvda-shares-sold-by-marco-investment-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Nvidia Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Receive News & Ratings for Nvidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.