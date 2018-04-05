Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.18

Media coverage about Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nvidia earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the computer hardware maker an impact score of 45.1510628900412 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Nvidia in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nvidia from $184.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Nvidia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Nvidia in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nvidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nvidia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.16.

Shares of Nvidia stock traded down $6.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $219.93. 9,551,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,597,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 8.03. Nvidia has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $254.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $136,336.75, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Nvidia had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 31.36%. Nvidia’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. research analysts forecast that Nvidia will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Nvidia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

In other Nvidia news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 32,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $7,674,133.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,320,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 5,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.73, for a total value of $1,134,772.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,162.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,959 shares of company stock worth $22,692,182 in the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

