Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Major Shareholder Purchases $614,760.15 in Stock

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (NYSE:OAK) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp acquired 99,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $614,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oaktree Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 8th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 26,900 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $213,048.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 26,900 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $208,206.00.

On Friday, March 2nd, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 12,373 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,238.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 24,900 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $194,967.00.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 23,700 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $182,964.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 23,700 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $181,542.00.

On Thursday, February 15th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 34,400 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,928.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 40,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $232,400.00.

On Friday, February 9th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 60,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Oaktree Capital Management Lp purchased 84,054 shares of Oaktree Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $438,761.88.

Shares of OAK opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,156.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. Oaktree Capital Group LLC has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $327.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.45 million. Oaktree Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. analysts forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,389,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,016,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,513,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oaktree Capital Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,189,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,090,000 after buying an additional 369,700 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

OAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase decreased their price target on Oaktree Capital Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

WARNING: “Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) Major Shareholder Purchases $614,760.15 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/oaktree-capital-group-llc-oak-major-shareholder-purchases-614760-15-in-stock.html.

Oaktree Capital Group Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.