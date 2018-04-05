Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Given a $11.00 Price Target by Stifel Nicolaus Analysts

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) has been assigned a $11.00 target price by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 33.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

Shares of OAS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. 8,137,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,229,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,509.01, a P/E ratio of 411.25 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $404.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.78 million. equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 174,118 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,500 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,534 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,983 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. Its segments include Exploration and Production, Well Services, and Midstream Services.

