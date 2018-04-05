Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 36,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,872,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,380. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $57.20 and a 1-year high of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,981.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 346.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

