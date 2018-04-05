Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ORIG. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New alerts:

NASDAQ ORIG opened at $25.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 4th quarter valued at $1,144,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ocean-rig-udw-inc-new-orig-cut-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.