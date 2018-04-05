Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

ORIG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 58,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,479. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the third quarter worth approximately $18,878,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New Company Profile

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

