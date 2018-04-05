Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Oceaneering International, Inc. is a global provider of engineered products and services. The Company develop products and services for use throughout the lifecycle of an offshore oilfield, from drilling to decommissioning. They operate the world’s premier fleet of work class ROVs. Additionally, they are a leader in offshore oilfield maintenance services, umbilicals, subsea hardware, and tooling. The Company also serve the aerospace, defense, and theme park industries. “

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.82 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.97.

NYSE OII traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.60. 1,731,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,551. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1,767.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.90 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/oceaneering-international-oii-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc is an oilfield provider of engineered services and products, primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, with a focus on deepwater applications. The Company’s business segments are contained within two businesses: services and products provided to the oil and gas industry (Oilfield) and all other services and products (Advanced Technologies).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.