OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $49.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Steven E. Brady sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $520,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Burke sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $39,827.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,995 shares of company stock valued at $732,065 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,115 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 166,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 329,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,724. The company has a market capitalization of $1,267.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

