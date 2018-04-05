Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) Price Hits $0.0096

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $19.14 million and $14.28 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007338 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00694548 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00182409 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00035142 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00040775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocoin.sg.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is not possible to purchase Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.