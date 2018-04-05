OFCOIN (CRYPTO:OF) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

OFCOIN (CURRENCY:OF) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. One OFCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OFCOIN has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.26 million worth of OFCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OFCOIN has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002892 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00696225 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00014223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00185732 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035344 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

OFCOIN Coin Profile

OFCOIN’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. OFCOIN’s total supply is 51,200,000,000 coins. OFCOIN’s official website is www.ofbank.com. OFCOIN’s official Twitter account is @OFIDPlatform. The Reddit community for OFCOIN is /r/OFCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OFCOIN

OFCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not possible to buy OFCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OFCOIN must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OFCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

