OFS Capital (OFS) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

OFS Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern's scale.

OFS Capital stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.21, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.34, a quick ratio of 19.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. OFS Capital has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.82%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of OFS Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 13th.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation (OFS Capital) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide its shareholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments. It focuses primarily on middle-market companies in the United States, including senior secured loans, including first-lien, second-lien and unitranche loans, as well as subordinated loans, and warrants and other minority equity securities.

