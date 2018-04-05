OI (OIBR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about OI (NYSE:OIBR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OI earned a daily sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.4983151988588 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OI stock opened at $6.80 on Thursday. OI has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

OI Company Profile

Oi SA is an integrated telecommunications service provider in Brazil. The Company is a switched fixed-line telephony services (STFC) concessionaire. It is engaged in the provision of STFC as a local and intraregional long-distance carrier. Its segments include Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and SMEs/Corporate.

