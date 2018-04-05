Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of ODC traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. 574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270. The stock has a market cap of $282.77, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Oil-Dri Co. Of America has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $50.82.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. Of America had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.44%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase 300,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oil-Dri Co. Of America news, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of Oil-Dri Co. Of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.10 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Oil-Dri Co. Of America in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. Of America by 24.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. Of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. Of America by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oil-Dri Co. Of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

