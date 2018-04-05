Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Old Line Bancshares is the parent company of Old Line Bank, a Maryland chartered commercial bank headquartered in Waldorf, Maryland. Old Line Bank’s primary market area is the suburban Maryland (Washington, D.C. suburbs) counties of Prince George’s, Charles and northern St. Mary’s. It also targets customers throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Line Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OLBK stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,958. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Old Line Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.95, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Old Line Bancshares (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.88 million. Old Line Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.60%. analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Line Bancshares news, Director Carla Hargrove Mcgill purchased 5,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $162,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Sr Clifford, Sr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,320.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,477 shares of company stock worth $209,403. 25.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares by 14.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Old Line Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 89,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Old Line Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Line Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Old Line Bancshares by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 382,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 204,229 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Line Bancshares Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

