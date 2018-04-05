ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 533.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 147,256 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 124,007 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 139,022 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $59.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68,231.23, a PE ratio of 99.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $61.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $71.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

