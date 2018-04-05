The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $51.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50,638.91, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $58.99.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Bridget E. Engle sold 38,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $2,204,103.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,764.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.67 per share, for a total transaction of $20,401,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $57.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.03.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-has-3-39-million-holdings-in-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-bk-updated-updated.html.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.