OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.6% of OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 287,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,827,000 after purchasing an additional 51,060 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 54,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 981.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 126,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,809,000 after acquiring an additional 115,041 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 290,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Vetr raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.95 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $161.96 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.40.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 95,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.09, for a total transaction of $15,526,004.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $84,722.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $85,992.38, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.98 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. Caterpillar had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/old-mutual-customised-solutions-proprietary-ltd-has-5-79-million-position-in-caterpillar-inc-cat-updated-updated.html.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.