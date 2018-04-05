Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.14

Headlines about Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Point Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.2727478246878 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

OPOF traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 1,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,013. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.06. Old Point Financial has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $34.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Old Point Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

