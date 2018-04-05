Old Republic International (ORI) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.25

Media stories about Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Old Republic International earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4126813429408 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,676,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,698. The company has a market cap of $5,656.30, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $22.34.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Old Republic International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Glenn W. Reed purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

