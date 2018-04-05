Olin (OLN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

OLN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on Olin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nomura lowered their target price on Olin from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on Olin and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Get Olin alerts:

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $29.44 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $5,016.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $2.45. Olin had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Olin will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.77%.

In other Olin news, Director Donald W. Bogus acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $198,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,712.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen C. Curley sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Olin (OLN) Downgraded by ValuEngine” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/olin-oln-downgraded-by-valuengine.html.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.