Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 99 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 56,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $6,772,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $25,356,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,984,000. 60.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,410.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $664,190.25, a PE ratio of 310.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $884.49 and a 1 year high of $1,617.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $60.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,577.85, for a total transaction of $788,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,778,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total transaction of $2,908,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,214 shares of company stock worth $9,251,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Loop Capital set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “fair value” rating and issued a $1,392.05 price target (down previously from $1,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,578.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Vetr raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,655.33 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,494.78.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

