Olympus Labs (MOT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.94 Million

Olympus Labs (CURRENCY:MOT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Olympus Labs has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $20,853.00 worth of Olympus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Olympus Labs has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Olympus Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OTCBTC and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Olympus Labs alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00695279 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00185374 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035612 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00043916 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Olympus Labs Token Profile

Olympus Labs launched on November 16th, 2017. Olympus Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,150,875 tokens. The official website for Olympus Labs is olympuslabs.io. Olympus Labs’ official Twitter account is @olympuslabsbc. The Reddit community for Olympus Labs is /r/OlympusLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Olympus Labs is medium.com/olympuslabsbc.

Buying and Selling Olympus Labs

Olympus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx and OTCBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase Olympus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus Labs must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Olympus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Olympus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympus Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.