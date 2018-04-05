OM Group (OMG) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about OM Group (NYSE:OMG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. OM Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.2822434921368 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

About OM Group

OM Group, Inc is a United States-based industrial company. The Company is engaged in serving global markets, including automotive systems, electronic devices, aerospace and defense, industrial and medical. It operates in three business segments: Magnetic Technologies, Battery Technologies and Specialty Chemicals.

