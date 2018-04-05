Omeros (OMER) Given a $34.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price target on Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omeros from $2.44 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omeros from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. WBB Securities restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Omeros and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ:OMER traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 758,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,108. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.67, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 138.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 13.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 394,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

