Omeros (OMER) Shares Up 0%

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.15. 990,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,368,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMER. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Omeros from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. WBB Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.01 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $586.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.93, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMER. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 5,335,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 174,204 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 94,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 10.2% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Omeros by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 44,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large-market, as well as orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies and disorders of the central nervous system. Its marketed drug product, Omidria (phenylephrine and ketorolac injection), is used during cataract surgery or intraocular lens (IOL) replacement.

