OmiseGO (OMG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.88 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $9.00 or 0.00132384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Coinbene, Bitfinex and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded up 7% against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $918.48 million and approximately $86.88 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018185 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012298 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030602 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005365 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded up 97.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,042,552 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators which enforce behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. “

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Huobi, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Radar Relay, Liqui, OKEx, Binance, Coinbene, Coinnest, Exrates, Livecoin, Kucoin, BigONE, Coinrail, ChaoEX, AEX, TDAX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Mercatox, Gate.io, Poloniex, COSS, Upbit, BX Thailand, Bitfinex and Bit-Z. It is not currently possible to purchase OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

