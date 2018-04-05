OMNOVA Solutions (OMN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. OMNOVA Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a positive return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $178.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

OMNOVA Solutions stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. OMNOVA Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

OMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OMNOVA Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in OMNOVA Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OMNOVA Solutions

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Solutions and Performance Materials. The Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty polymers which are used in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

