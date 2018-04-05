On Assignment (ASGN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $92.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo boosted their price target on On Assignment to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. ValuEngine upgraded On Assignment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of On Assignment in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on On Assignment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.86.

On Assignment stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 79,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,164. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. On Assignment has a 12 month low of $44.66 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4,301.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.89.

On Assignment (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.68. On Assignment had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $679.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that On Assignment will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 77,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $6,036,192.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $131,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $787,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,047.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,440,062. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in On Assignment by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,098,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,925,000 after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in On Assignment by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,910,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,534,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in On Assignment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 923,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,370,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in On Assignment by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 676,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in On Assignment by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 610,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,205,000 after purchasing an additional 222,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

